Phoenix Zoo welcomes adorable giraffe

PHOENIX - An adorable girl giraffe was born at the Phoenix Zoo last week-- the first giraffe calf at the Phoenix Zoo in the last 12 years.

The zoo said 4-year-old Sunshine gave birth to her first calf last Tuesday. The mother-daughter duo will spend the next few weeks bonding together in the off-exhibit giraffe barn. When two giraffes are ready, they will join the other animals out on the zoo's Savannah exhibit.

The calf does not have a name yet, but the zoo plans on her making several appearances on its social media accounts.

Sunshine has been at the Phoenix Zoo since 2014. Her mate, 8-year-old Miguu moved to the Phoenix Zoo in 2010.

The new giraffe weighs 150 pounds and is being well-cared for by her mother, the zoo said.

