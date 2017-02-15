Phoenix Zoo hosting Conservation Science Night this Friday

The Phoenix Zoo is hosting a Conservation Science Night this Friday. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

PHOENIX - Usually the Phoenix Zoo closes before the sun goes down, but this Friday night, it will be open from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Conservation Science Night allows you to put on your science hat and learn about the conservation community.

Activities include using flashlights to locate animals, collecting behavioral data, counting tiny snails and meeting actual scientists.

The event is free but registration is required.

Register at www.phoenixzoo.org or by calling 602-914-4333.

