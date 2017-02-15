KPNX
Close

Phoenix Zoo hosting Conservation Science Night this Friday

A special night of learning is coming to the Phoenix Zoo.

Brandon Hamilton, KPNX 8:51 AM. MST February 15, 2017

PHOENIX - Usually the Phoenix Zoo closes before the sun goes down, but this Friday night, it will be open from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Conservation Science Night allows you to put on your science hat and learn about the conservation community.

Activities include using flashlights to locate animals, collecting behavioral data, counting tiny snails and meeting actual scientists.

The event is free but registration is required.

Register at www.phoenixzoo.org or by calling 602-914-4333.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories