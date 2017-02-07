Phoenix veteran hit by bus seeking damages

Gerry Moore trying to cross the street ahead of a bus in February 2016. (Photo: Valley Metro)

PHOENIX - A retired Marine is still recovering after being hit by a Phoenix city bus early last year.

Gerry Moore was hit while crossing mid-block at 16th Street near Palm Lane back in February of 2016.

Moore was trying to cross the street in front of the bus when it hit him. Moore suffered extensive injuries included a broken leg, busted shoulder, cracked ribs, a smashed arm and a severe head injury.

He says he spent more than a month in a coma.

12 News obtained a copy of the incident report from Valley Metro. The report does not assign blame but does include a few details about the incident.

The driver believes he was going about 25 mph when the accident occurred. It lists the victim as being found under the back part of the bus. Moore was listed as conscious but not coherent.

According to Phoenix police, no one was cited for the accident but Moore was believed to be at fault.

The driver was not impaired or distracted, according to the police report.

12 News spoke with Moore's attorney, who declined to speak about the incident because of pending litigation.

Moore is seeking a financial settlement of some sort to cover medical expenses.

12 News contacted the company that operates the bus but they declined to speak about the incident.

