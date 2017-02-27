Phoenix VA scandal in court

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
McCain gets testy over Saudi donation
-
Drug smugglers taking over Arizona
-
Good Samaritan credited with saving trooper
-
Tent City inmate survey has positive results
-
Daycare center had pervious citations
-
VERIFY: How dangerous is the release of inmates?
-
Incoming: rain, snow and wind
-
3 Valley zip codes with most sex offenders
-
New development project to Casa Grande?
-
After fatal diagnosis, newlyweds capture each moment
More Stories
-
VA hospital scandal heads to federal courtFeb 27, 2017, 7:13 a.m.
-
Pregnant woman ejected from SUV in 'serious injury' crashFeb 27, 2017, 8:34 a.m.
-
What you should know if you're watching April the giraffeFeb 25, 2017, 4:08 p.m.