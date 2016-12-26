Phoenix, Tempe fire crews put out first-alarm storage fire

Phoenix and Tempe fire crews work to put out a first-alarm storage fire near 48th Street and University on Dec. 26, 2016. (Photo: Daniel Clarck/12 News)

PHOENIX - Phoenix and Tempe fire crews put out a first-alarm fire at a storage facility near 48th Street and University early Monday morning.

The fire was next to a Holiday Inn Express, but none of the 30 rooms at the motel were evacuated, Phoenix fire officials said, as firefighters were able to keep it from spreading.

Multiple storage units were burning when firefighters arrived, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

