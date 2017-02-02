Phoenix teen gets unexpected visit from Monster Jam

Lucy Sosa meets Monster Jam driver Dawn Creten at Cesar Chavez High School. (Photo: Burton/12 News)

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Students at Cesar Chavez High School got a huge surprise when one of the trucks from Monster Jam showed up at their school.

The surprise was for 16-year-old Lucy Sosa, who has been battling a disease for the last seven years.

Sosa enjoys monster trucks and to celebrate her strength and resilience, Monster Jam driver Dawn Creten surprised Sosa with her truck, Scarlet Bandit.

“It’s really cool cause not a lot of girls want to get dirty, so when I see them out there at Monster Jams, I root for the girls," Sosa said.

Creten also surprised the Sosa family with tickets to this weekend’s Monster Jam event.

