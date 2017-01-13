Phoenix swordsmanship event to benefit victims of human trafficking

Swordsman. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Want to experience a little swordsmanship for a good cause?

Swordsmen from all over the world come to Phoenix for two-day event full of battles, shields and swords of different styles.

The huge competition being held for the third year in a row to benefit Streetlight USA, an organization that helps women and girls who've been victims of human trafficking.

Phoenix Society of Historical Swordsmanship will hold the event at 1524 E. Pierson in Phoenix -- behind the Harvey's Wineburger, both Saturday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After the event children can participate with staff and crew to learn more about this sport which for the last 20 years has made a comeback all over the world.

It's an event for all ages with all proceeds benefiting a great charity.

For ore information, visit http://www.phoenixswordclub.com/charity-fundraiser.

