Phoenix students carry 'Flame of Hope' in Torch Run

PHOENIX - Valley students took to Phoenix streets Friday morning to participate in the "Flame of Hope" Torch Run.

Students from Edison Elementary and Franklin High School ran from City Hall, headed west to the State Capitol and then east to the Talking Stick Resort Arena before arriving at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The event honors the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and allows students to learn about his commitment to help all people regardless of race.

