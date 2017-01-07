Phoenix Sky Harbor, other airports keep heightened security

Traveler pack Sky Harbor International Airport in the early-morning hours of Jan. 2, 2017. (Photo: Bryan West/12 News)

PHOENIX - It’s not business as usual just yet at airports around the nation.

But it’s at least starting to return to some sense of normalcy in the Valley.

There were four flights that came into Phoenix Sky Harbor directly from Fort Lauderdale Saturday night. At least two of them had minor delays. One Southwest Airlines flight was canceled.

It's a stark difference from Friday. A ripple effect across was felt the country after the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shut down and grounded all flights for hours as police responded to the shooting and later investigated.

People who live in the Valley, who finally flew in Saturday, told 12 News they noticed the heightened security and police presence in airports around the country.

"To New Orleans, I felt like the security was really quick, easy, just in and out," said Camille Kercheval. "Getting back to Phoenix tonight, it felt like it took 10 times longer. We had to take everything off. They had to inspect everything."

Sky Harbor officials confirmed the airport still has an increased presence of police officers.

They’re asking passengers to be extra vigilant as they travel over the coming days.

