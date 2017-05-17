Phoenix residents can now have McDonald's delivered

Nom! (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Rejoice Phoenix lovers of the Big Mac! You can now get your favorite fast food meal delivered.

McDelivery on UberEATS is now available at more than 140 McDonald’s fast food restaurants around Phoenix, according to a release.

Through the UberEATS app or website, you can place orders for burgers, fries, beverages, desserts and anything else on the menu. A driver will deliver the meal directly to you.

According to a release, by using the promo code FRIES4U customers can get $5 off their first two UberEATS orders.

