Phoenix reaches 108 degrees, sets new records for May 5

12 News , KPNX 4:55 PM. MST May 05, 2017

Phoenix officially reached 108 degrees Friday -- breaking the previous record for May 5 of 105 set back in 1989.

Phoenix had already broken the record just before 2 p.m. at 107 degrees. The temperature was over 100 before noon, marking the third day in a row the Valley has reached triple digits in May.

The Valley's first 100-degree day of 2017 was Wednesday.

Phoenix's low temperature of 76 Friday morning also broke the record of 74 for highest low temperature set in 1990. 

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, its the hottest day since Sept. 18, 2016.

 

