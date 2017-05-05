Phoenix reaches 107 degrees, sets new records for May 5

Downtown Phoenix sunrise. (Photo: 12 News)

Phoenix officially reached 107 degrees Friday -- breaking the previous record for May 5 of 105 set back in 1989.

Phoenix was over 100 before noon marking the third day in a row the Valley has reached triple digits in May.

The Valley's first 100-degree day of 2017 was Wednesday.

Phoenix's low temperature of 76 Friday morning also broke the record of 74 for highest low temperature set in 1990.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, its the hottest day since Sept. 18, 2016.

Cimon the Lizard reminds us today will be the hottest day of the year so far, and the hottest since 9/18/16...or 230 days ago! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/eP3MTi0BDb — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 5, 2017

