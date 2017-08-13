Phoenix rally held in solidarity with civil rights protesters of Charlottesville

Hundreds gathered in a "Rally Against Hate" at Phillips Memorial C.M.E. Church in Phoenix Aug. 13, 2017 after the violence in Charlottesville. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - After the deadly violence that erupted between white supremacists and counterprotesters Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., people across the country held vigils and rallies.

In Phoenix, hundreds gathered to show support for the civil rights protesters in a “Rally Against Hate.”

They came to the Phillips Memorial C.M.E Church, where Black Lives Matter Chairperson Rev. Reginald Walton and East Valley NAACP President Troy Tatem invited everyone to unite for a prayer vigil.

So many people showed up, the rally took place both inside and outside the church. Walton said it was encouraging to see such an outpouring of love.

“This means a lot. It means, in the end, that love wins. It means that, in the end, we are not going to stand silently,” Walton said. “We are not going to allow hatred to take over.”

