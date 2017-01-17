Phoenix puppy mill rescues learning to be pets

A dog rescued from a Midwestern puppy mill at the Arizona Animal Welfare League. The pups are thriving in human care. (Photo: Ryan Cody/12 News)

PHOENIX - Apparently you can teach old dogs new tricks.

Twenty-one dogs ranging in age from 7-10 recently came to the Arizona Animal Welfare League in mid-December after being rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest.

"I can't even comprehend what they've been through," said Michael Morefield, who has been caring for these dogs ever since.

"Unloading them from a truck after a 12-hour journey and seeing them interact with other dogs, see people positively for the first time, walk on the ground for the first time -- it was very impactful," Morefield recalled.

Their journey is more difficult than your average rescue dog because while many rescues have negative human experiences, these dogs have virtually no human experiences.

"Somebody comes and gives them food and spends a few seconds with them, instead of somebody throwing food in a trough and never seeing who that person is," Morefield said, standing next to a kennel at the AAWL.

Until this week, only three were mentally and physically capable of human interaction. Morefield says that number is growing by the day.

"We still have a few that really need long-term care,” he said, “but we're looking at almost 10 of them who can hopefully find their homes this week.”

If you want to help, or even possibly adopt one of these dogs, please visit www.aawl.org or email jskinner@aawl.org.

