Phoenix police: Teen killed in shooting; 2nd critically hurt

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say one teen is dead and another wounded following a shooting on the city's west side.

Sgt. Vincent Lewis says a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy critically injured Monday night when they were shot by one of two suspects who both then ran off.

Lewis says the 15-year-old is expected to survive.

No suspect descriptions were released.

The incident occurred outside a residence near 35th and Northern avenues.

