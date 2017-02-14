Phoenix police: Teen killed in shooting; 2nd critically hurt

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say one teen is dead and another wounded following a shooting on the city's west side.
Sgt. Vincent Lewis says a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy critically injured Monday night when they were shot by one of two suspects who both then ran off.
Lewis says the 15-year-old is expected to survive.
No suspect descriptions were released.
The incident occurred outside a residence near 35th and Northern avenues.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs