Phoenix police shoot, kill homicide suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tour bus crash causing massive back-up
-
Phoenix teen killed while helping with stalled car
-
Body found in desert is missing Vail teen
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
Wedding disasters caught on camera
-
Extended interview with Tarra Simmons
-
Little girl mistakes prom-bound teen for a princess
-
SC Teen Died of Excessive Caffeine, Coroner Says
-
Man shot to death 2 in custody
-
Family celebrates Mother's Day in NICU
More Stories
-
Phoenix PD: Officers shoot, kill homicide suspect in…May 15, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
-
Phoenix mom unexpectedly celebrates first Mother's DayMay 14, 2017, 6:04 p.m.
-
These people sat down to talk about their…May 15, 2017, 3:05 p.m.