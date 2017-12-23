Phoenix police seek driver who fled fatal accident

PHOENIX (AP) - Police say they're looking for the driver of a sedan that struck and killed a woman in north Phoenix and then drove away.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says the woman was struck Friday evening and found badly hurt on 15th Avenue. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police found a car bumper from a 2011 Dodge Charger at the scene and believe it came from the car involved in the accident.

Pfohl says officers need the public's help identifying the driver who fled the scene.

