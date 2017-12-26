Phoenix police searching for information in woman's death

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Police found a woman dead in an alley around 7:15 p.m. Monday night in south Phoenix.

After further investigation, detectives identified the woman as Candy B. Salazar, 33, dead from apparent trauma.

Police are investigating the case. If you have any information, you can call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-7626 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

