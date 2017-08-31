Phoenix police: Man arrested, taken off Southwest flight after assault

David Dutson booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Passengers headed from Sky Harbor to Denver Wednesday night were met with a delay as Phoenix police officers boarded the Southwest Flight to arrest a suspect.

According to a person on the flight, the more than 100 passengers were taken off the plane so police could deal with what a witness told police was an "aggressive" passenger.

Video shot by the passenger from the terminal shows passengers waiting as a police vehicle's lights flashed outside the plane. Police can then be seen walking a man in handcuffs to the vehicle.

Phoenix police said Thursday officers responded to a call of an assault on the plane. Officers boarded the plane and arrested 58-year-old David C. Dutson.

According to police, witnesses reported Dutson became aggressive and physically assaulted an employee with the airline.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

