Phoenix police looking for missing woman who may be lost

Martha Romero (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a woman who went missing Saturday afternoon in Phoenix.

Martha Romero was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Central and Highland avenues in Phoenix.

Police said her family is concerned for her welfare, as she may be lost.

Romero is described as a 62-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes who stands around 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved, striped blouse, blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

