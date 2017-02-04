KPNX
Close

Phoenix police looking for missing woman who may be lost

12 News , KPNX 9:22 PM. MST February 04, 2017

PHOENIX - Police are looking for a woman who went missing Saturday afternoon in Phoenix. 

Martha Romero was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Central and Highland avenues in Phoenix.

Police said her family is concerned for her welfare, as she may be lost. 

Romero is described as a 62-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes who stands around 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. 

She was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved, striped blouse, blue jeans and black slip-on shoes. 

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories