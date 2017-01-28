Phoenix police looking for missing 19-year-old

Dillon Gray, 19. (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - Police are looking for 19-year-old Dillon Gray, who went missing in Phoenix earlier this week.

Dillon Gray is described as a white man standing around 5-feet-8-inches and weighing around 124 pounds. He has brownish blond curly hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing pants and black work boots.

Police said Gray was last seen Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. leaving his home in the area of Carefree Highway and 17th Avenue in a 2005 Black Dodge Ram with Arizona license plate AYH9856. The vanity plate on the front of the car has a pirate on it.

He was also seen a short time later in the area of Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road in Phoenix.

His family reported him missing on Wednesday and are concerned about his welfare.

Gray has been known to frequent Lake Pleasant and other off-road locations.

(© 2017 KPNX)