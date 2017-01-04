Phoenix police look for suspects in fatal Dec. 31 shooting

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities still are trying to determine who fired the shots that killed a 35-year-old man inside a parked vehicle in Phoenix on New Year's Eve.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Oswaldo Antonio Neibla-Godoy.

They say officers checking out reports of shots fired found Neibla-Godoy's body in a parked vehicle with several gunshot wounds near 66th Avenue and Van Buren Street about 11 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Neibla-Godoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they still are searching for suspects in the homicide case.

