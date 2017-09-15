Phoenix police investigating after man dies under 'suspicious circumstances'

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found near railroad tracks on the city's west side.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says the medical examiner will determine the cause of death but that the case is being investigated as a homicide due to unspecified "suspicious circumstances."

Lewis says the man was approximately 25 year old. His identity wasn't released.

His body was found around noon Thursday near 35th Avenue and West Buckeye Road.

