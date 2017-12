The scene of an officer-involved shooting near 16th Street and Thomas Road, Dec. 24, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are responding to reports of an officer-involved shooting near 16th Street and Thomas Road Sunday.

According to police, a man with a knife charged at an officer, who then opened fire.

The suspect is in the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

