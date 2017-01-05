Phoenix police ID man who died after scuffle with officers

PHOENIX (AP) - Police have released the name of a man who died after scuffling with officers at a community center in Phoenix.

They say the man has been identified as 43-year-old Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin.

Officers responded to a fight call at the Maryvale Community Center around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man was acting erratically and refusing to leave and had assaulted an employee.

Officers were attempting to detain him when he began fighting with them.

Police say multiple officers were needed to subdue the man, who continued to act violently even after he was restrained and in handcuffs.

They say the man then began showing signs of medical distress and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death.

