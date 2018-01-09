Phoenix police handcuff man seen on roof in Avondale

A man seen ona roof in Avondale as Phoenix police respond to the scene. (Photo: 12 News)

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Phoenix police were called to a house in Avondale near 112nd Avenue and McDowell Road where a man was on a roof.

Sky 12 was over the scene for more than 30 minutes as the man walked around on the roof. He was also seen gesturing toward police and a police helicopter.

Aerial footage showed the man jump down from the roof when a police K-9 arrived. The man was handcuffed and appeared to be taken into custody without incident.

No word yet on why the man was on the roof.

According to Phoenix police, officers will determine what "criminal conduct," if any, the man is responsible for.

© 2018 KPNX-TV