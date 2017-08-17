Phoenix police fatally shoot suspect who entered hospital armed with knives

Phoenix police fatally shot a man who had earlier entered an emergency room armed with two knives. (Photo: 12 News)

Phoenix police say a man advancing toward officers refused to drop a knife and wasn't stopped by beanbag shotgun rounds before an officer fatally shot him.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were injured.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl said officers encountered the man Thursday morning as he knocked on the door of an apartment after leaving a nearby hospital's emergency room where he reportedly waved two butcher knives while mumbling incoherently.

Pfohl says Maricopa Medical Center personnel got the man to leave the ER and that officers responding to a call from the hospital found him at an apartment complex near the hospital.

Pfohl says there was no immediately indication that the man had gone to the hospital to seek treatment.

The man's name wasn't released.

One knife was recovered at the scene.

