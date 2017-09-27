Phoenix police detain parents of missing Mesa mother and baby boy

Madeline Frieda Jones and her son Williams Jones-Gouchenour are missing since Thurs. June 15, 2017.

MESA, Ariz. - The Phoenix Police Department said the parents of a missing Mesa mother and her baby boy were taken into custody Wednesday as they were preparing to board an airplane.

Roland and Cassandra Jones were detained by Phoenix police for Mesa Police Department around 10:30 a.m. at Sky Harbor International Airport.

Police recommended charges Tuesday against Madeline Jones and her parents after she disappeared with her baby boy earlier this year.

Madeline, 19, and her 1-year-old son William went missing in June after a judge granted her ex-husband joint custody of William.

This story is developing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV