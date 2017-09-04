Phoenix police arrest man who allegedly assaulted mother, fled to roof

Phoenix police arrested a man early Monday morning who allegedly assaulted his mother before jumping on the roof of a neighbor's house to flee from police.
Officers took the man into custody after he used a ladder to climb on the roof of a neighbor's home in the 4000 block of N 87th Avenue.
Police said the suspect appeared to be impaired by drugs.
There is no word on his mother's condition.
