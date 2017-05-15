Phoenix police arrest man for allegedly shooting limo driver

Zhair Zamora Sepulveda. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - A man was arrested and booked Sunday after police say he allegedly shot a limo driver he hired for the night.

According to police, 29-year-old Zhair Zamora Sepulveda and his girlfriend rented a limousine to take them to a party. The driver of the limo told Sepulveda the contract was good through midnight and any time after that would cost extra.

Police said the limo arrived at Sepulveda's girlfriend's house just before 1 a.m. Sepulveda was told by the driver that he owed additional money for the trip.

According to police, Sepulveda went inside the house and returned with a handgun. He fired multiple rounds toward the limo driver.

The driver was struck in the leg by two rounds, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene -- Sepulveda was still holding the gun, according to police.

Sepulveda was booked on charges including aggravated assault and misconduct involving a weapon.

