Phoenix police: 2 men shot while sitting in vehicle

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say two men were wounded in a shooting involving at least one suspect known to the victims.
Sgt. Alan Pfohl says the victims were sitting in a vehicle with another man when they were shot early Wednesday morning.
Pfohl says initial reports indicated the victims' wounds weren't life-threatening.
No identities were released.
The shooting occurred near North 27th and West Campbell avenues.
© 2017 Associated Press
