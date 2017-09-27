Phoenix police: 2 men shot while sitting in vehicle

Police investigate shooting scene near 27th Avenue and Campbell in Phoenix. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say two men were wounded in a shooting involving at least one suspect known to the victims.

Sgt. Alan Pfohl says the victims were sitting in a vehicle with another man when they were shot early Wednesday morning.

Pfohl says initial reports indicated the victims' wounds weren't life-threatening.

No identities were released.

The shooting occurred near North 27th and West Campbell avenues.

