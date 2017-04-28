Phoenix pilot killed in California plane crash

Fire officials in California have confirmed one person has died after a plane crash. The NBC affiliate in Bakersfield, California provided a tail number that, according to FAA records, is registered out of Phoenix.

Gill Gutierrez was killed in the crash, his son told 12 News Thursday.

Officials received a report of a downed plane in the area around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The plane is a single-engine Yak-18A, according to FAA officials.

Only Gutierrez, the pilot, was on board, according to FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer.

