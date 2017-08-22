Phoenix PD: Woman shot, killed by estranged husband

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PHOENIX - A woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband outside her Phoenix residence Monday evening, Phoenix Police Department said.

42-year-old Brian Brooks shot 41-year-old Kine Ricard multiple times and then fled the area, police said. Ricard was able to crawl to her neighbor's house for help.

Police responded to a call of shots fired near 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Police learned that Brooks had held Ricard at gunpoint and told her to drive to her house earlier in the day.

Ricard was transported to a local hospital where she later died, according to Phoenix PD. Officers located and arrested Brooks.

Brooks and Ricard had been married for 17 years before separating. They had three children together.

Brooks was booked into jail and faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, misconduct with weapons and violating an order of protection.

© 2017 KPNX-TV