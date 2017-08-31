Phoenix PD: Woman shot in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police said a woman has life-threatening injuries after being shot in south Phoenix.
Officers responded to a call in the area of 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before 8 p.m., according to a police spokesperson.
The woman was taken to a hospital.
Police did not say whether there was a suspect in the shooting, but did say that they are looking for additional witnesses.
