Phoenix PD: This man spied on woman in bathroom

Vincent Rios-Noyes. (Photo: Phoenix PD)

PHOENIX - Police are searching for 30-year-old Vincent Rios-Noyes as they investigate several voyeurism cases in the Phoenix area.

Rios-Noyes is accused of going into a women's bathroom at a business near I-17 and Loop 101 in north Phoenix and using reflective glasses to look at a woman in the next stall over.

Through investigation, police have identified Rios-Noyes as a suspect in the case.

Police described him as 5-foot-10 with medium build and hazel eyes.

If you have any information about Rios-Noyes' whereabouts, you can reach Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). Callers can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000.

