Phoenix PD: Teen shot behind strip mall

PHOENIX - A teen boy was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being shot behind a west Phoenix strip mall, according to police.

Phoenix PD said the 15-year-old's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Police do not have any information on suspects or motives in the shooting near Thomas Road and 75th Avenue.

They are looking for witnesses and information about the shooting as they investigate.

