Phoenix PD SUV crashes in Cave Creek

A Phoenix PD SUV collided with another SUV Feb. 15, 2017 in Cave Creek. (Photo: Sky 12)

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - A Phoenix police SUV crashed into another SUV in Cave Creek Wednesday night.

Police have not released any circumstances surrounding the crash, which happened at Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard.

Sky 12 footage showed the crash Wednesday evening.

Officials have not given any information on any injuries to the officer or anyone in the other vehicle.

