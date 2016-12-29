Phoenix PD: Suspect shot, stable after U-Haul pursuit

A police officer approaches a man attempting to carjack another vehicle after a lengthy pursuit across the Phoenix metro area Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - Police shot and arrested a suspect they pursued across Phoenix streets Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit ended in Paradise Valley, where the suspect got out of a U-Haul he was driving and appeared to point a gun at a woman in another car with a child in the back seat.

Police then shot the suspect before handcuffing him. Fire officials said officers also used a stun gun, but Phoenix PD spokesperson Vincent Lewis said that was not the case.

Phoenix fire officials said they took the suspect, whose status is stable, to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The pursuit began after an armed robbery at a Peoria convenience store Thursday afternoon.

According to Peoria police, the suspect took off in the truck after robbing an AM/PM store at 75th and Peoria avenues around 4:10 p.m.

A U-Haul truck drives on Phoenix streets as police pursue Dec. 29, 2016. (Photo: Sky 12)

Peoria officers tried to stop the U-Haul at 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road but the truck did not stop. Police initiated a pursuit led by helicopter and police vehicles dropped back.

Phoenix PD took over the pursuit.

The truck was seen on Interstate 10 before getting off the freeway and continuing on side streets north through Phoenix to Paradise Valley.

It was a low-speed chase, but the truck has run through multiple red lights and stop signs.

Peoria police said nobody was injured in the robbery that began the pursuit.

Police believe he was wanted in at least one Phoenix armed robbery, as well.

Phoenix police said Tatum Boulevard, where the suspect was shot, was closed from Doubletree Ranch Road to Lincoln Drive for investigation.

Copyright 2016 KPNX