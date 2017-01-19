Phoenix PD: 'Slumlord' preyed on disabled residents

Police seen investgating reports of "deplorable" living condtions at two apartment complexes run by the same person in Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - An apartment building in downtown Phoenix has been condemned and an alleged slumlord has been arrested after living conditions were deemed deplorable by Phoenix Police Department.

More than a dozen residents were taken to an emergency resource center set up by the city after apartments at 2201 E. Roosevelt St. and 70 Mitchell St. were deemed uninhabitable.

Many of the people living at both buildings are disabled and live with mental illness.

Elijah Brown, 54, was booked into jail on charges of fraud schemes, operating an illegal enterprise, illegal possession of prescription drugs, felony theft and multiple counts of vulnerable adult neglect.

PHOTOS: Phoenix PD investigating landlord, helping residents

“The accusations are that the subject in this case would seek out people who are receiving government services or unable to receive the services,” said Sgt. Vince Lewis, a spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department. “He’d have them sign over their social security benefits to him. He’d essentially become a payee in taking the services and in some cases withholding their medications and doling them out. “

According to police, a criminal investigation into allegations of theft, fraudulent schemes and deplorable living conditions led to the two apartments complexes, which are both owned by Brown under the nonprofit Rooming Inc.

Roughly 2+0 people have been affected by the closure of the Mitchell Street apartments and 30 residents from Roosevelt Street have been contacted.

Within two weeks of moving into the building, resident Nicole Case called Adult Protective Services to complain about a bed-bug and mouse infestation.

“One of the apartments has no toilet, the ladies that were in the apartment either went on the floor or came out and used the alley,” said Case. “In a lot of ways the street was better. I didn’t have to deal with bugs and mice.”

Now, numerous community partners will be helping the displaced residents by offering temporary shelter.

“What we have here is a tremendous effort amongst all of these services and these organizations that have come forward to help and reach out the victims who are here,” said Sgt. Lewis.

(© 2017 KPNX)