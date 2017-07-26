Phoenix PD shoots, kills man who opened fire at officers

Phoenix PD investigate the Circle K parking lot near 35th Ave. and Deer Valley Rd.

PHOENIX - Officers with Phoenix Police Department shot and killed a man who opened fire on them.

Phoenix police said two officers were approaching a 35-year-old man on a bicycle near the Circle K parking lot at 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 1 a.m.

The man then started shooting at the officers, police said.

The officers returned fire, striking and killing the man. Neither of the officers were injured.

Police are investigating this incident.

