Phoenix PD searching for road rage shooting suspect

PHOENIX - A man was shot while driving Tuesday afternoon in west Phoenix after an altercation with another driver, police said.

The suspect cut off the victim coming out of a neighborhood onto 83rd Avenue near Osborn Road, according to police.

When the two cars stopped at Indian School Road, the victim yelled at the other driver about the maneuver. The other driver made a U-turn and shot the victim in the leg as he drove by, according to Phoenix PD.

The suspect is outstanding and the 53-year-old victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to police, the suspect is a man driving a black Chrysler 200 with chrome rims.

Police are still investigating.

