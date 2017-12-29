Phoenix PD searching for missing 80-year-old man

Don Arthur, Jr. (Photo: Phoenix PD)

Police are searching for a missing man last seen Friday in Phoenix.

Don Arthur, Jr., 80, was seen Friday near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

He is described as 5-foot-8, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Arthur walks with a cane and may appear confused, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and black framed glasses.

If you have any information about Arthur, contact police at 602-534-2121 or after hours at 602-262-6141.

© 2017 KPNX-TV