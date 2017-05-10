Phoenix PD releases sketch, information on downtown sex abuse suspect

A sketch of a suspect in an April 2017 sex abuse case in downtown Phoenix. (Photo: Phoenix PD)

PHOENIX - Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually abused a woman in downtown Phoenix last month.

Around 9:15 p.m. on April 8, the suspect called out to the 18-year-old victim near Seventh and Washington streets downtown, according to police. She kept walking but when she walked between apartment buildings, police say he sexually abused her.

After the abuse, the suspect fled.

Police said the suspect is about 20 years old and 6 feet tall with an average build, black chin-length hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey Nike hoodie and had strong body odor at the time of the attack, according to police.

If you have any information in this case, you can reach Phoenix police at 602-262-7626 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (WITNESS).

