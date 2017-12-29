Phoenix PD: Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a serious hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in south Phoenix Friday night.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Vince Lewis said 7th Avenue was closed between Pima Street and Buckeye Road and should remain closed into the night while police work.

Officials have not given any information about the circumstances of the crash or the victim's condition.

