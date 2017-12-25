Phoenix PD: Officers shoot, kill suspect who charged at them with knife

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say they opened fire and fatally wounded a man armed with a knife after he charged at them.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon after police responded to a call about a man who was acting irrationally.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Charlie Joseph Murillo, started beating on the vehicle of the first officer who arrived at the scene. A second officer ordered the man to drop the knife but he didn't comply.

The officers initially tried using a less-lethal beanbag shotgun but that did not subdue Murillo.

Police spokesman Sgt. Alan Pfohl did not say how many times Murillo was shot. He says the suspect was pronounced dead Sunday night after being taken to a Phoenix hospital. No officers were hurt.

Police are still investigating.

