Phoenix PD: Officers shoot, kill homicide suspect in downtown Phoenix

Police vehicles at the scene of a police shooting in downtown Phoenix near Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street May 15, 2017.

PHOENIX - Police said officer shot a woman in the Japanese Friendship Garden in downtown Phoenix Monday evening.

The woman in her late 20s was a suspect wanted in the homicide of a man in his 50s discovered earlier in the day a few miles north of the shooting scene.

Police said patrons in the restaurant Fez said a woman with a gun was acting suspicious inside the restaurant.

Officers arrived and found her at the nearby garden, where they began negotiating with her, according to Phoenix PD Sgt. Vince Lewis.

But at one point during the negotiation, a tactical officer felt threatened by the woman and shot her. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Parts of Third Avenue were closed around Portland Street while police investigate.

No officers were hurt, according to police.

© 2017 KPNX-TV