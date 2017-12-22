KPNX
Phoenix PD: Off-duty MCSO deputy involved in shooting

Phoenix police said that an off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police said Friday that an off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.

Police said two women went to Food City and tried to cash a stolen check.

The cashier recognized it as a stolen check and called the off-duty MCSO deputy doing security at the Food City, according to police. 

Police said the deputy chased the two women, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired at the deputy.

The deputy returned fire and shot her, according to police. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Police said the second woman managed to get away. 

