Phoenix PD: Off-duty MCSO deputy involved in shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix police said Friday that an off-duty Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting near 32nd Street and McDowell Road.
Police said two women went to Food City and tried to cash a stolen check.
The cashier recognized it as a stolen check and called the off-duty MCSO deputy doing security at the Food City, according to police.
Police said the deputy chased the two women, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired at the deputy.
The deputy returned fire and shot her, according to police. The woman was taken to a hospital.
Police said the second woman managed to get away.
