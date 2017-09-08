Phoenix PD: Man injured in officer shooting; another suspect arrested

Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - A man was taken to a hospital after being injured in a police shooting Friday night in north Phoenix, according to Phoenix PD.

Police said no officers were injured in the exchange.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Bell Road and 12th Street after receiving reports of two suspects robbing people who were selling items online in two separate incidents.

They found two men matching the suspect description, who ran from officers, police said.

One suspect was captured shortly after the pursuit began. Officers found he had a gun.

Police said the second suspect continued running before confronting an officer with a gun. The officer shot him.

The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

Police are still investigating.

