Phoenix PD: Man found dead with gunshot wound in Tolleson home

TOLLESON, Ariz. - The Phoenix Police Department has started a death investigation after a man was found dead in a Tolleson home.

Officers with the Phoenix PD arrived at the scene near Lower Buckeye Road and 101st Avenue just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning where they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

Neighbors told 12 News that there have been previously reported issues at the address.

Police are in the process of questioning the residents of the home, police say.

The investigation is ongoing and 12 News will update when more information becomes available.

