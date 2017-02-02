Phoenix PD: Man flashed kids at elementary school Wednesday

PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect who exposed himself to a group of elementary schoolers Wednesday in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix PD, four fourth-graders said they saw a man at Griffith Elementary School, located near McDowell Road and 44th Street, expose himself to them while they were on school property.
The suspect quickly fled in his car after a playground monitor saw the children reacting.
Police say the suspect was described as a man wearing a baseball hat, white T-shirt and tan pants. His car is described as a tan early-2000s Chevy Impala with circular tail lights and tinted windows.
Anyone with information can call Phoenix PD at 602-262-7626.
(© 2017 KPNX)
